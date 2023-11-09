Naira Weakens To N874.71/$1 At I&e Window

The naira continued to slide against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window (the official market) yesterday, closing at N874.71 per dollar compared with N869.91/$1 on Tuesday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows. The local currency also slumped to N1,150 per dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday from N1,080/$1 the previous day.

After plunging to a record low of N1,300 per dollar in the last fortnight, the naira had jumped to N980 to the dollar at the parallel market over the weekend from N1,167/$1 last Thursday, occasioned by reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had commenced payment of outstanding foreign currency forwards.

According to banking industry sources, the CBN made an initial payment of $1 billion to kick start the process of clearing the amount of overdue forward payments which is estimated at about $6.7 billion. The payment, which commenced last Monday, saw the CBN clearing matured forward foreign-exchange contracts with several banks including Citibank, Stanchart, Stanbic, UBA and Keystone Bank.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, had on September 22 attributed the naira’s deprecation to the forex forwards backlog. He said that paying off the backlog would boost confidence in the forex market leading to the country receiving more forex inflows. Also, at the Nigeria Economic Summit, on October 23, Edun announced that Nigeria was expecting $10 billion in foreign currency inflows in the next few weeks to ease liquidity in a foreign exchange market.