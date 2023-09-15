Naira Weakens to N780/$1 At I&E Window

The naira weakened significantly against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N780/$1, compared with N769.10 per dollar on Wednesday , data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows.

According to traders, the local currency also fell to N950 per dollar on Thursday compared with N930/$1 on Wednesday.

Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement on June 14, thus resulting in the unification of its multiple exchange rates.

Recently, the Acting Governor of the CBN, Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, was reported as saying, in a chat with journalists, that banks and the apex bank are working to clear the estimated $10 billion backlog of foreign exchange in the country.

According to him, “there are various banks that are working with the CBN to clear the backlog in various structures. We would clear the backlogs in the next one to two weeks.

“As a matter of fact, there’s a large amount of the obligations that the banks in Nigeria have already taken on.

What happened was at maturity, they actually made the financing available for those who needed to use it, the importers. We are discussing, so we can structure their role so that’s very different.