New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Money Line
  3. Naira Weakens To…

Naira Weakens To Five-month Low

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) allowed the naira to weaken by the most in almost five months, days before Bola Tinubu takes over as President of Africa’s biggest economy, Bloomberg said in a report yesterday.

The international news agency said the nai- ra weakened to a record N465.07 per dollar as of 1.11 p.m. local time, the biggest drop since Dec. 29, adding that it was the second time in three days that the local currency was touching a new low.

According to Bloomberg, Tinubu, who will take over as President on May 29, has pledged to end the practice of maintaining multiple exchange rates dominated by a tightly controlled official rate and pursue a more flexible policy.

That’s a break from outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari who encouraged the central bank to manage the currency. The naira could weaken as much as 15% after Tinubu becomes president, Nikolaus Geromont, a fixed-income analyst at Johannesburg- based Absa Group Ltd., said in a research note on Wednesday.

“We expect the naira to be upwardly adjusted to 530/USD after the presidential inauguration,” Absa said.

Post Views: 6

Read Previous

A’Ibom Gifts N2m To DAKKADA Entrepreneur Outreach Winner
Read Next

Statutory Revenue Dips By N141.21bn As Faac Shares April Allocation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023