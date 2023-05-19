Naira Weakens To Five-month Low

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) allowed the naira to weaken by the most in almost five months, days before Bola Tinubu takes over as President of Africa’s biggest economy, Bloomberg said in a report yesterday.

The international news agency said the nai- ra weakened to a record N465.07 per dollar as of 1.11 p.m. local time, the biggest drop since Dec. 29, adding that it was the second time in three days that the local currency was touching a new low.

According to Bloomberg, Tinubu, who will take over as President on May 29, has pledged to end the practice of maintaining multiple exchange rates dominated by a tightly controlled official rate and pursue a more flexible policy.

That’s a break from outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari who encouraged the central bank to manage the currency. The naira could weaken as much as 15% after Tinubu becomes president, Nikolaus Geromont, a fixed-income analyst at Johannesburg- based Absa Group Ltd., said in a research note on Wednesday.

“We expect the naira to be upwardly adjusted to 530/USD after the presidential inauguration,” Absa said.