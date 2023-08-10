Naira Weakens Further To N920/$1 At Parallel Market

…Falls To N782.38/$1 At I&E Window

The naira dropped to a new record low of N920/$1 at the parallel market yesterday from N900 per dollar on Tuesday, according to traders. The traders, who attributed the local currency’s slump to seasonal demand from individuals paying for expenses abroad, said a lot of people who are unable to access forex at the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window- are resorting to the parallel market, thereby worsening naira weakness.

Data obtained from FMDQ Exchange also shows that the naira fell against the dollar yesterday, closing at N782.38/$1 compared with N757. 51/$1 on Tuesday. Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement at the I&E window on June 14.

Analysts had said that the move was aimed at closing the huge gap between the official market exchange rate and the parallel market rate. However, in recent days the gap has widened to over N130/$1. At the recent screening of ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu at the National Assembly, one of the nominees, Wale Edun, said that with more forex inflow, the exchange rate should be at N700/$1, contending that the current parallel market rate is not backed up by the fundamentals of the Nigerian economy.