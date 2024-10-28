Naira Weakens Further To N1,670.65/$1

Share

The naira continued its slide against the dollar on the official market on Monday, closing at N1,670.65/$1 compared with N1,600/$1 last Friday, data from FMDQ shows.

However, at N1,740/$1, the local currency was unchanged against the greenback on the parallel market yesterday, the same rate it closed at last Friday, currency dealers said. Inadequate supply of forex amid increased demand for dollars has led to the naira being under pressure in recent days.

In his speech at the recent Nigerian Economic Summit (NES), Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, stated that the sharp drop in the value of the naira presented an opportunity for the country to boost its exports, noting that devaluation of the naira has made it more competitive for export trade, with many investors already seizing the opportunity.

Cardoso acknowledged that while Nigerians might be worried about naira weakness, the current climate offers a chance for individuals to identify and pursue investment opportunities.

He said: “In terms of persuasion, what we need now is to ensure that investments are here. Take, for example, now it may seem like a threat in the sense that the exchange rate has come down so low.

But that also is an opportunity because what that means is that it can help to boost your exports. “This will make Nigeria to become a lot more competitive in the export trade. I just want to encourage people to say that the oppor – tunities are here.

Things are recalibrating in a particular direction. It’s not perfect, but definitely there opportunities for people to single out and invest. “By the time you are exporting out to other countries with the cost of import here and the relatively low naira, you will have a situation where the demands of your goods are much more.

And I see it happening. Others are doing it and the interest is growing in leaps and bounds.” Last week, Bloomberg reported foreign ex – change company, Ebury Partners UK Limited, as predicting that the naira is likely to extend its loss es next year.

