Naira Weakens Further to N1,035.12/$1 in Official Market

The naira depreciated further in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the country’s official exchange rate window, yesterday, as it closed at N1,035.12/$1 com- pared with N988.46 per dollar on Tuesday, data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, shows. The local currency had kicked off the new year in the official market on a weaker note on Tuesday compared with the N907.11 per dollar it closed at last Friday.

The naira also declined in the parallel market yesterday, dropping to N1,222 per dollar compared with N1,210/$1, traders said. After the naira plunged to N1,043 per dollar in the official market last Thursday, Bloomberg, in a report, rated it among the world’s worst performing currencies in 2023. The report said the local currency last year recorded its worst performance since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 and that analysts expect it will further depreciate in 2024.

The news agency report- ed Vetiva Capital Management Limited as saying that unless the Federal Government lures international investors or ramps up oil output, the local currency may slip further. Last Friday, the Federal Government announced that it had received a $2.25 billion foreign exchange support facility from the African Import-Export Bank (Afrexim) bank. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who disclosed this, said that the amount is the first tranche of the $3.3 billion facility from the bank.

He noted that the loan was aimed at resolving the acute FX shortage that has negatively affected the economy. He also said that the balance of $1.05 billion will be received in the first week of January. In his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) annual dinner on November 24, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said the apex bank will introduce a set of new rules and guidelines to achieve exchange rate stability.

He said: “In order to ensure the proper functioning of domestic and foreign currency markets, clear, transparent, and harmonized rules governing market operations are essential. New foreign exchange guidelines and legislation will be developed, and extensive consultations will be conducted with banks and FX market operators before implementing any new requirements.”