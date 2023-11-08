Naira Weakens Against Dollar Despite Speculation Of Recovery

There was a noticeable drop in the United States (US) dollar against the Nigerian naira in both the parallel and Forex markets on Tuesday, November 7.

The naira dropped from its previous day rate of 780.09 to an end-of-day rate of 809.2 per USD, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

Between N1,030 and N1,100 per USD, the parallel market pricing varied, with Binance P2P trading at N1,020 per USD.

On the same day, the naira closed at N869.91, down 7.53 per cent at the investors and exporters (I&E) window.

The intraday highest and lowest dollar rates were N1,100 and N700, respectively.

This devaluation occurred at the same time as a spike in demand for dollars, even though there had been prior indications that the naira was strengthening.

In the black market, where Bureau De Change (BDC) operators confirmed rates had jumped from N1,025 to N1,120 per dollar, the naira’s depreciation was far more severe.

At a book launch ceremony in Abuja, President Tinubu’s economic adviser, Tope Fasua, expressed confidence in the central bank’s policies and the administration of President Tinubu, notwithstanding recent occurrences.

He warned against speculating and predicted a sudden increase in the value of the Naira in the near future, to about 600 Naira per USD.