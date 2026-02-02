New Telegraph

February 4, 2026
‘Naira To Remain Stable This Week’

The naira, which appreciated to N1,396.99/$1, on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), last Thursday, hitting its highest level in over nineteen months,‍ is likely to hold steady this week, “buoyed by foreign portfolio inflows from a recent bond auction and relatively subdued dollar demand,” according to a Reuters report.

The news agency quoted a trader as saying, last Friday, that the local currency: “would remain fairly stable and could strengthen further with a bond auction in the coming week.”

New Telegraph reports that analysts believe that the recent weakness of the dollar may be providing some external support for emerging and frontier market currencies including the naira. In their review of forex activity for the penultimate week, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said: “Looking ahead, we expect the CBN to prioritize exchange rate sta.

