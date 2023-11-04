Naira Surges To N980/$1 At Parallel Market

The naira surged to N980 against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday from N1,167/$1 on the previous day, occasioned by reports, on Thursday, that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced payment of outstanding foreign currency forwards, currency dealers said.

The naira, which had been on a free fall at the parallel market in the last few weeks, plunging to a record low of N1,300 per dollar, started to strengthen against the greenback on Monday after currency dealers reported increased liquidity in the forex market. Data obtained from FMDQ Exchange also shows that the local currency appreciated to N776.14 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window (the official market) yesterday from N793.28/$1 on Thursday.

According to banking industry sources, the CBN made an initial payment of $1 billion to kick start the process of clearing the amount of overdue forward payments which is estimated at about $6.7 billion. The payment, which commenced on Monday, saw the CBN clearing matured forward foreign-exchange contracts with several banks including Citibank, Stanchart, Stanbic, UBA and Keystone Bank.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, had on September 22 attributed the naira’s depreciation to the forex for- wards backlog. He said that paying off the backlog would boost confidence in the forex market leading to the country receiving more forex inflows.

At the Nigeria Economic Summit, on October 23, Edun announced that Nigeria was expecting $10 billion in foreign currency inflows in the next few weeks to ease liquidity in a foreign exchange market. He said President Bola Tinubu had signed two executive orders