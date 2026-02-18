Naira Surges On Official Market, Appreciates To N1,335.96/$1

The naira rose to N1,335.96/$1 on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), yesterday, from N1,347.78/$1 on Monday, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to traders, the local currency has been steady on the parallel market in recent days as it continues to trade at between N1,425 and N1,440 per dollar.

Citing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s attainment of full operational capacity as a potential game-changer for Nigeria’s foreign exchange market, billionaire investor and Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, Femi Otedola, last Thursday, projected that the naira could appreciate to below N1,000 against the dollar before the end of the year.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Otedola described the refinery’s ramp-up as a historic turning point for Nigeria’s economic outlook, particularly in reducing the country’s long-standing dependence on imported petroleum products.

“With domestic refining now firmly underway after decades of reliance on imports, pressure on the foreign exchange market should ease significantly. “I am optimistic that the naira will strengthen meaningfully, and trading below N1,000/$1 before year end is increasingly within reach, “ Otedola wrote.