Naira strengthens to N878.61/$1 on official market

The naira rebounded against the dollar on the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) windowon Tuesday as it closed at N878.61/$1 compared with N925.34 per dollar on Monday, data from FMDQ Exchange shows. However, the local currency depreciated against the greenback on the parallel market yesterday as it was quoted at N1,362.00 per dollar compared with N1360/$1 on Monday. Forex dealers attributed the naira’s slump on the parallel market to a steady rise in dollar demand since the start of the year as businesses and individuals scrambled for forex to import raw materials and pay for studies abroad, respectively.

New Telegraph reports that naira volatility in the forex markets has not abated despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement on January 8 that it had paid nearly $2 billion in outstanding foreign exchange forwards in the last three months as part of efforts to clear an estimated $7 billion backlog in forex forwards that have matured. On December 29, the Federal Government announced that it had received a $2.25 billion foreign exchange support facility from the African Import-Export Bank (Afrexim).

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who disclosed this, said that the amount was the first tranche of the $3.3 billion crude oil prepayment facility sponsored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). He noted that the loan was aimed at resolving the acute FX shortage that has negatively affected the economy