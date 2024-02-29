Naira Strengthens To N1,500/$1 On Parallel Market

The naira continued its recovery against the dollar on the parallel market on Wednesday as it traded at N1,500 per dollar compared with N1,650/$1 on Monday forex traders said. Analysts attributed the development to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) resumption of dollar sales to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators on Tuesday.

The apex bank had stopped the sale of forex to BDCs in July 2021 after accusing the operators of engaging in fraudulent activity. However, in a circular posted on its website, which was signed by its Director of Trade & Exchange Department, Dr Hassan Mahmud, the CBN said it would sell $20,000 to each eligible BDC operator at a rate of N1,301/$, “reflecting the lower band rate of executed spot transactions at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) for the previous trading day, as at today, February 27, 2024.”

The circular also stated that eligible BDCs are permitted to sell foreign exchange to end-users at a margin not exceeding one percent (1%) above the purchase rate from the CBN.