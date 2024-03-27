Naira Strengthens To N1,382.95/$1 On Official Market

The naira continued its recovery against the dollar on the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window- on Tuesday, closing at N1,382.95/$1 compared to N1,420.76 per dollar on Monday, data published by FMDQ Group shows. Similarly, the local currency appreciated to N1,450 per dollar at the parallel market on Tuesday compared with N1,500 per dollar on the previous day. According to analysts, the naira’s rebound in recent days is an indication that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to prop up the ailing currency are now yielding results.

On Monday, the CBN announced the second tranche of sales of foreign exchange (FX) to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators since it resumed dollar sales to the money changers on February 27. In a circular titled, “Sales Of FX To Meet Retail Market Demand For Eligible Invisible Transactions” and addressed to the President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the apex bank said: “We refer to our letter to you referenced TED/ DIR/CON/GOM/001/071 in respect of the above subject wherein the CBN approved a second tranche of sale of FX to eligible BDCs.”