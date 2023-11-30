Naira Strengthens Against Dollar At Official Market

For the first time this week, the naira rebounded against the United States dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the country’s official exchange rate window, as it closed at N831.47/$1 on Wednesday. According to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, the rate recovered from the N881.88 per dollar it recorded on Tuesday.

Specifically, the data shows that the naira opened at N805.83/$1 and closed at N831.47/$1 yesterday. However, according to Aboki FX, the naira exchange rate at the parallel market steadied again at N1,160 /$1 on Wednesday. On Monday and Tuesday, the exchange rate at the parallel market also stood at N1,160 per dollar.

The naira’s recovery was against the backdrop of President Bola Tinubu’s presentation of the 2024 appropriation bill to the National Assembly which he called the “Budget of Renewed hope. The President also stated on Wednesday that he projected that the economy would grow by 3.76% in the 2024 fiscal year. The recurrent expenditure in the bill is set to gulp N9.92 trillion while capital expenditure is N8.7 trillion.

“An aggregate expenditure of N27.5 trillion is proposed for the Federal Gov- ernment in 2024, of which the non-debt recurrent expenditure is N9.92 trillion while debt service is projected to be N8.25 trillion and capital expenditure is N8.7 trillion. Nigeria remains committed to meeting its debt obligations. Projected debt service is 45 per cent of the expected total revenue. “The budget deficit is projected at N9.18 trillion in 2024 or 3.88 percent of GDP.

This is lower than the N13.78 trillion deficit recorded in 2023, which represented 6.11 per cent of GDP. The deficit will be financed by new borrowings totaling N7.83 trillion, N298.49 billion from privatisation proceeds, and B1.05 trillion drawn down on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific development projects,” President Tinubu said.