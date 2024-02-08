Naira Stability: Hope Rises As Treasury Bill Rate Hits 19%

…CBN’s N1trn offer oversubscribed by N1.3trn

Nigeria’s Treasury bill yields across short, medium, and long term tenors have risen significantly as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offered higher interest rates in its bid to stem the decline of the naira.

Specifically, the 364-day treasury bills stop rates rose to 19 percent per annum, compared with 11.54 percent at the last auction. In the same vein, the 182- day bills rate jumped to 18 percent compared with 7.15 percent at the previous auction while the 91-day bills rose to 12.2 percent as against five percent at the last auction.

Analysts believe that the CBN hiked the rates in order to mop up liquidity, thereby tackling naira depreciation and inflationary pressures. A total of N1 trillion was on offer but it was oversubscribed as investors staked N2.3 trillion.

The one-year bill on offer for N600 billion recorded a huge N1.8 trillion subscription out of which the CBN sold N908.7 billion. At the last auction on January 29, the interest rates for these maturities were recorded at five percent for the 91-day bills, 7.15 percent for the 182-day bills, and 11.54 per cent for the 364-day bills, respectively.

According to details of the offer, on the 91 days offer, investors staked only N39.9 billion for the 91-day bill compared to the N200 billion offered by the apex bank. The range of interest rates bid was between seven percent and 17.2 percent as the central banks sold the N39.9 billion staked.

For the 182 days, investors also undersubscribed the of- fer, staking just N76.8 billion out of the N200 billion offered by the central bank. The central bank allotted only N51.3 billion. The range of bids was four percent to 19.9 percent.

The stop rate was 18 per cent for treasury bills. On the 364 days, the one- year bill witnessed a three- fold oversubscription of about N1.8 trillion compared to the N600 billion that was on offer.

The apex bank allotted N908.7 billion with stop rates of 19 per cent. Investors bid between 13 per cent and 29.9 pecent as interest rates. The higher-end bid of 29.9 percent, which is slightly higher than the inflation rate, indicates where investors want rates to be.

Some analysts, according to news report, opined that rates would likely continue to rise in the coming weeks as CBN intensifies efforts to combat exchange rate depreciation.

Treasury Bills (T-Bills) are short-term financial instruments that are issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria with maturity periods ranging from three months to one year.