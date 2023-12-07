Naira Stabilises on Parallel Market Amid Volatility at I&E Window

Exchanging at between N1,135 and N1,168 per dollar in the last three weeks, the naira seems to have stabilised against the dollar on the parallel market even as it remains volatile at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E)-Nigeria’s official forex market.

According to traders, the naira was unchanged at N1,168 per dollar on Wednesday, while data obtained from FMDQ website shows that the local currency closed at N951.22/$1 compared with N891.98 per dollar on Tuesday.

Analysts note that naira volatility on the parallel market abated after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) started clearing FX forwards backlog.