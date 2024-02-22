Naira Slumps to N1,880/$1 on Parallel Market

The naira continued its free fall against major international currencies naira on the parallel market on Wednesday, as it plunged to N1,880 per dollar compared with N1, 810/$1 on Tuesday, traders said. Forex traders attributed the naira’s decline to surging demand for dollars amid in- creased scarcity of the green- back. However, the local currency appreciated on the offi- cial market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window- on Wednesday as it closed at N1,542.58/$1 compared to N1,551.24 per dollar on the previous day.

The naira has been trading at above N1,400 per dollar on the official market in recent weeks following a revision of the methodology used to set the exchange rate by the market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange. The market regulator said its methodology for calculating closing rates on the currency was revised to include more data, adding that the levels on its computation had changed. In its bid to stem the naira’s decline, the CBN has been churning out circulars in recent weeks aimed at boosting forex liquidity.

For instance, there were reports yesterday that following pressure from the CBN, Crypto trading platform, Binance, announced it had limited trading on the Nigerian currency for the USDT, a stablecoin pegged against the dollar, to address what it described as unusual currency movement. Last Thursday, the apex bank barred International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country from immediately remitting their entire forex proceeds to offshore parent companies.

It also banned the payment of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) in cash by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and directed that these allowances must now be processed through electronic channels, including debit or credit cards. Penultimate week, the reg- ulator revised the guidelines on the operations of Interna- tional Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). Under the new guidelines, the IMTOs are restricted to inbound transfers only and mandated to payout international transfers in naira.