Naira Scarcity: HURIWA Calls On DSS, EFCC To Probe CBN

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on President Bol Tinubu-led Federal Government to investigate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the prolonged artificial scarcity of naira notes nationwide.

HURIWA who made the call on Monday also urged President Tinubu to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate allegations of economic sabotage, which have negatively impacted companies around the nation.

It claimed that the CBN, which is legally tasked with ensuring Nigeria’s Naira are circulated smoothly, had done nothing to solve the issue of national currency scarcity since it reappeared in the latter part of last year.

According to the group, CBN has failed by virtue of her legal functions to issue legal tender currency in Nigeria; maintain external reserves to safeguard the international value of the legal tender; promote a sound financial system in Nigeria, and act as a banker and provide economic and financial advice to the Federal Government.

In a statement released by the National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA expressed regret that the CBN has become a helpless watchdog, allowing forces familiar to the CBN hierarchy to continue in undermining the country’s economy by controlling the flow of insufficient amounts of naira, impeding the economic efforts of an extensive number of Nigerians.

The rights group noted the fact that since the CBN had since identified the sources of the scarcity as contained in its press statement, it is shocking that over a month after the statement, the CBN lacks the political will to crush those it identified as conspirators in the scarcity of the Naira.

HURIWA said: “The overwhelming opinions of those who should know, are that the solution of cash scarcity can’t happen without the Central Bank of Nigeria implementing far-reaching measures in line with her mandate to boost the volumes of cash in circulation in Nigeria and resolve the lingering scarcity of Naira in the country,” the group said.