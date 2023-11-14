Naira Scarcity Hits In Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Others

Naira scarcity has been experienced in some parts of the country despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive that both the new and old Nigerian currency remain legal tender.

New Telegraph findings revealed that cities worse hit by the recent naira scarcity include parts of Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Katsina, and Adamawa among others.

It would be recalled that naira scarcity has affected a lot of SME businesses, especially in the northern part of Nigeria where buyers and sellers prefer to deal in cash instead of bank transfers.

Following the panic of the December 31 deadline issued by the Supreme Court over the Naira crunch in January, the CBN has maintained that the cash scarcity in some locations is largely due to high volume withdrawals from the CBN branches by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and panic withdrawals by customers from the Automated Teller Machines, ATMs).

READ ALSO:

The CBN, through its Director, of Corporate Communications, Isa Abdulmumin, assured the public that there was sufficient stock of currency notes for economic activities in the country.

“The branches of the CBN across the country are also working to ensure the seamless circulation of cash in their respective states of operation,” Abdulmumin said.

The CBN had announced in March that in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court, banknotes remained legal tender alongside the redesigned banknotes until December 31.

“For the avoidance of doubt, while reiterating that there are sufficient banknotes across the country for all normal economic activity, we wish to state unambiguously that every banknote issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) remains legal tender and should not be rejected by anyone, as stipulated in Section 20(5) of the CBN Act, 2007,” Abdulmumin had said in the statement.