Naira Scarcity: CBN Warns Banks, POS Operators

Provides Digital Feedback Box to Address Complaints

As concern mounts over the worsening scarcity of cash in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that it will sanction Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Point-Of- Sale (PoS) operators found to be colluding to disrupt the circulation of the naira. The apex bank stated this in a statement signed by its Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs Hakama Sidi-Ali.

The statement, which said that the CBN is investigating allegations of collusion between DMBs and PoS operators to disrupt the circulation of cash, urged members of the public to report any case of unauthorized activities, “such as capping and hoarding, by banks or PoS agents to the CBN branch in their locations.”

The statement partly read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to alleged cases of collusion between some Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Point- Of-Sale (PoS) operators affecting the availability of cash and disrupting the seamless circulation of the naira. The CBN frowns at such inappropriate actions by certain individuals and is investigating the reported cases capable of undermining the smooth running of the economy.

“The CBN has, therefore, warned banks and PoS operators to desist from such activities as relevant sanctions shall be meted out to those found wanting. “Meanwhile, members of the public are encouraged to use alternative payment channels as well as report any case of unauthorized activities, such as capping and hoarding, by banks or PoS agents to the CBN branch in their locations or via the link: https://forms. office.com/r/frZJ0f2hFQ to address complaints and inquiries on the subject.”