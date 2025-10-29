Naira Rises To N1,448.21/$1 On Official Market

The naira, yesterday, hit its highest level of 2025, strengthening to N1,448.21/$1 on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), up from N1,452.79/$1 on Monday, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On the parallel market, the local currency appreciated to N1,485 per dollar yesterday from N1,490 per dollar on Monday. Forex traders attribute the strengthening of the naira in recent months to a surge in foreign portfolio inflows, improved forex supply, occasioned by improved oil output, and CBN interventions.

In their review of trading in the forex markets last week, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said: “The naira traded mixed during the week, as the official exchange rate appreciated by 1.19 per cent w/w (or N17.39) to close at N1,457.96/$1.

“Meanwhile, the parallel rate weakened slightly 0.67 per cent w/w (or N10) to N1,500/$1, narrowing the parallel-official rate premium to N14.65/$1 (from the N42.04/$1 in the prior week). “Foreign exchange inflows through the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) improved to $1.37 bn (from $1.10 billion in the prior week).

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained the dominant source, contributing 33.52% ($460.01 mn) of total inflows, followed by Exporters (14.92%), Non-Bank Corporates (10.76%), CBN (6.63%), and other sources (28.58%). “On the reserves front, gross external reserves rose marginally by 0.40 per cent w/w ($169.70 mn) to $42.87 billion (as of October 24, 2025), supported by stronger inflows and limited outflows.

“Looking ahead, the official rate is likely to remain below the N1,500/$1 threshold, anchored on expectations of sustained FX liquidity.” New Telegraph reports that the CEO of CFG Advisory, Tilewa Adebajo, had in a statement in May this year contended that the naira should be trading below N1,000 per dollar based on current economic fundamentals.

According to him, a deeper and more transparent foreign exchange (FX) market, improved external reserves, and increased oil production support a stronger naira.