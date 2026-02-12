Naira Rises To N1,348.95/$1 On Official Market

The naira strengthened for the third straight day against the dollar on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), yesterday, rising to N1,348.95/$1 from N1,351.02/$1 and N1,354.26 per dollar on Tuesday and Monday, respectively , according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to traders, the local currency was steady at the parallel market yesterday as it was changing hands at between N1,437 and N1,444 per dollar.

In a move analysts said was aimed at closing the gap between the official and parallel markets rates, the CBN in a circular, on Monday announced that it has approved the participation of licensed Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operators in the NFEM, that will see each BDC being allowed to buy up to $150,000 weekly.

According to the circular, the move is aimed at boosting liquidity in the retail segment of the FX market and meeting the legitimate needs of end users. The apex bank said all licensed BDCs are permitted to source foreign exchange from the NFEM through any authorised dealer bank at the prevailing market rate.

“To ensure the availability of adequate foreign exchange liquidity in the retail segment of the foreign exchange market to meet the legitimate needs of end users, this is to inform maret participants that all BDCs that are duly licensed by the CBN are allowed to access foreign exchange from the NFEM through any Authorised Dealer of their choice, at the prevailing exchange rate,” the bank said.

However, according to the circular, access is conditional as authorised dealer banks are required to conduct full Know Your Customer (KYC) and due diligence checks on BDCs in line with existing re gulations and inter nal risk management frameworks.

Only after these checks can FX be sold to BDCs, and strictly within the weekly cap of $150,000 per operator. In addition, the circular stated that all licensed BDCs are required to submit returns to the CBN electronically, accurately and on time, in line with existing regulations.

The apex bank also warned that BDCs must not hold unutilised foreign exchange positions, stressing that any unused funds purchased from the market must be sold back within 24 hours.

Furthermore, under the new policy, settlement rules were tightened, with the CBN mandating that all FX transactions by BDCs must be routed through settlement accounts held with licensed financial institutions.