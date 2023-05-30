Naira Redesign: We’ve No Plan To Protest Against Emefiele, CBN – CSOs

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups has denied any plan to protest against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or its governor, Godwin Emefiele over the naira redesign policy.

Olakunle Oladimeji who was sworn in as the new President of the coalition, at a press conference on Tuesday, accused the immediate past President of the group, Etuk Basset Williams of using the name of the coalition to blackmail and extort money from the government officials.

But Williams who reacted immediately, said he has instructed his lawyers to seek redress.

Oladimeji who said the new administration has taken steps to restore the integrity of the coalition and position it in the task of national building, also accused Williams of bringing the name of the coalition to disrepute and ridicule “that if no action is taken immediately will lead to the demise of the coalition.”

He noted that the decision of the Nigerian Civil Society Community to come together in 2013 to form a Coalition of Civil Society Groups, was for the common good.

According to him, the attention of the coalition was drawn to the alleged activities of Williams who was appointed president, stating that “it is upon discovery of this information that the coalition summoned a congress to look into these disturbing acts of abuse of office, gross misconduct, blackmailing of public officers, financial impropriety, mismanagement of funds, stage managing protest against public officers and extortion.”

He denied that the coalition was planning to protest against the CBN policy or its governor, pointing out that any such rumour is the handiwork of blackmailers or extortionists.

“There was no reason to organise such a protest. However, where any such blackmailing or extortionist plans to protest against the CBN exits, it is hereby called off and members of the public are urged to disregard any such plan for any purported protest,” he added.

He also pledged the group’s support to the new administration of President Bola Tinubu, especially “his aggressive plan on industrialisation, his agenda to take the battle against electricity generation and fight to uproot insecurity…”

But Williams in a telephone interview, described the allegations against him as “rubbish,” adding, “I have never in my entire life blackmailed anybody; they are going to prove it.

“They must provide proof of where I extorted; they must provide proof of where blackmailed. I’m going to send all of them to prison. I’m sending a petition to the police and DSS.”