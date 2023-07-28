Naira Redesign: Sacked Bank Worker Arrested In Edo For Defrauding Two Of N14.9m

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested an ex-banker identified as Gift Igbinosun 35, for allegedly defrauding Mr John Onuora Nnamdi and Mr Obasoqie Henry Osagieduwa of over N14.9 million in the state.

Parading the suspect, the State Command’s Spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspect who was sacked by his employer, Keystone Bank, two years ago defrauded the victims on the pretence of helping them get the new naira notes during the naira redesign.

He said the suspect was arrested on July 20, by the command’s operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau, while acting on a complaint of alleged cases of impersonation, conspiracy, advance fee

fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, fraudulent conversion and

stealing reported by the victims.

He said the suspect parades herself as a staff of Keystone Bank and fraudulently obtained the sum of Seven Million three

hundred and fifty thousand Naira (N7,350,000.00) from Mr John Onuora Nnamdi.

“Also, the suspect paraded herself as staff of the same bank and fraudulently obtained seven million six hundred thousand Naira (N7,600,000.00), from Mr Obasogie Henry Osagieduwa”

” They gave her the money with the hope that as she is collecting the money, she would replace them with new notes, not knowing that she was no longer working with the bank”

According to him, the suspect committed the act on the pretence of giving them a new naira note of the same amount in return.

He said the investigation has been completed and she would be charged in Court.

The suspect in an interview with journalists said, “Before now, I have been given the first complainant, Nnamdi mint currency and he would give me a commission. But I couldn’t meet up any more, so I was owing him”.

“The second person, Henry, I returned N2.5 million to him remaining the balance of N5.1 million. This has been going on for some months now. I was sacked by the bank about two years ago” she said.