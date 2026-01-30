Naira Records 19-Month High Appreciation To N1,396.99/$1

The naira hit its highest level in over 19 months on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), yesterday, as it appreciated to N1,396.99/$1, up from N1,400.48/$1, on Wednesday, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

However, with the local currency strengthening to N1,480 per dollar on the parallel market, from N1,490 per dollar on Wednesday, it means that the gap between the official and parallel market rates remains high at N84. Analysts believe that the CBN will continue to prioritize exchange rate stability in the days ahead.

For instance, in their review of last week’s forex activity, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank stated: “Last week, the naira depreciated against the US dollar at the NAFEM window, weakening to N1,421.63/$ from N1,417.95/$, which represents a 0.26 per cent week-on-week loss.

“But in the parallel market the currency strengthened with 0.54 per cent to close at N1485.00/$ from N1,493.00/$ in the previous week.

“Meanwhile, the CBN’s gross foreign exchange reserves rose to $46.01 billion from $45.86 billion, marking an increase of $151.87 million or 0.33 per cent over the week, with reserves recording consistent day-to-day accretion throughout the period.

“Looking ahead, we expect the CBN to prioritize exchange rate stability rather than aggressive appreciation through 2026, underpinned by disciplined policy implementation and effective reserve management.” Financial experts also believe that the recent weakness of the dollar may be providing some external support for emerging and frontier market currencies including the naira.