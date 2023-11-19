Naira Rebounds Against Dollar In Official, Parallel Markets

The naira rose sharply against the dollar in the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window (the official mar- ket) on Friday, closing at N791.75/$1 compared with N841.14/$1 on Thursday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange showed. Sunday Telegraph’s review of trading data at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market(NAFEM), indicates that Naira gained N49.39 or recorded a 5.24percent appreciation against the dollar.

The data further showed that the intraday trading high recorded was N1120/$1, while the intraday low was N701/$1, representing a wide spread of N419/$1. According to the data, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $157.78 million, representing a 23.60 percent decline compared to the previous day.

Meanwhile, the local currency also appreciated at the parallel market on Friday, as it closed at N1,130/$1 compared with N1,135 per dollar the previous day, traders said. Analysts said they expected the naira’s appreciation as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had commenced payment of foreign currency forwards backlog.

The payments followed the October 23 announcement by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, that Nigeria was expecting $10 billion of inflows to improve FX market liquidity. Experts say the payment of the forex forwards backlog as well as the expected $10 billion inflow will reduce pressure on the naira and bring relief to the business community and the economy at large.

Speaking on the CBN’s commencement of payment of the forex backlog, Deputy President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Gabriel Idahosa, said the move will restore market confidence. “The move by CBN to clear backlogs with inter- national lenders gives the signal that the apex bank is back in trading and business.

Apart from bringing back Letters of Credit, it generally brings back confidence in the traditional market. It restores the confidence of portfolio investors and international airlines. It will also bring foreign direct investments,” Idahosa said.