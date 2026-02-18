Naira Rebound Boosts Economic Optimism

The significant gains made by the naira on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) in recent weeks are reinforcing optimism in investors and stakehold- ers about the country’s economy, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

With the foreign exchange measures launched by the Cen- tral Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Q3’2023 yielding the desired results, especially with regard to ensuring exchange rate stability, the consensus among financial experts, who released 2026 economic outlooks for the country, was that naira stability is likely to be sustained this year.

CBN’s macroeconomic outlook

Indeed, in its macroeconomic outlook for 2026, released in December, the CBN stated: “The International Investment Position (IIP) is projected to record a net borrowing position of $69.58 billion in 2026, as attractive yields are anticipated to further boost capital inflows.

“Reforms in the foreign exchange market are expected to sustain exchange rate stability, while external reserves are projected to increase to $51.04 billion.”

In his forward for the report, CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, said: “The expected continuation of the disinflationary trend will provide a firm basis for the Bank’s gradual transition to a full-fledged inflation-targeting framework. “Likewise, the exchange rate is projected to remain broadly stable, supported by rising diaspora remittances, higher oil receipts, and strong investor confidence.

The bank remains committed to discharging its mandate in a man- ner that balances the objectives of price stability and sustainable economic growth.”

Given the foregoing, a lot of forex traders would not have been surprised by the fact that for the most part of last month, the naira was generally stable on the official market- the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM)- trading at between N1,400 and N1,430 per dollar.

Surge

However, on January 29, 2026, the naira hit its highest level in over nineteen months on the of- ficial market, appreciating to N1,396.99/$1. Also, last Wednesday, the lo- cal currency again appreciated significantly against the dollar on the official market, rising to N1,348.95/$1 from N1,351.02/$1 on the preceding day.

In fact, since the beginning of this month, the naira has not fallen below N1.391 per dollar on the NFEM. Traders note that although the local currency has been steady on the parallel market in recent weeks, changing hands at between N1,430 and N1,444 per dollar, the wide gap between the official and parallel markets rates could threaten exchange rate stability.

Approval for BDCs

Analysts believe that it was in a bid to address this challenge that the CBN in a circular, last Monday, announced that it has approved the participation of licensed Bureaux De Change (BDCs) operators in the NFEM, which will see each BDC being allowed to buy up to $150,000 weekly.

According to the circular, the move is aimed at boosting liquidity in the retail segment of the FX market and meeting the le- gitimate needs of end users. The apex bank said all licensed BDCs are permitted to source foreign exchange from the NFEM through any authorised dealer bank at the prevailing market rate.

“To ensure the availability of adequate foreign exchange liquidity in the retail segment of the foreign exchange market to meet the legitimate needs of end users, this is to inform market participants that all BDCs that are duly licensed by the CBN are allowed to access foreign exchange from the NFEM through any Authorised Dealer of their choice, at the prevailing exchange rate,” the bank said.

However, according to the circular, access is conditional as authorised dealer banks are required to conduct full Know Your Customer (KYC) and due diligence checks on BDCs in line with existing regulations and internal risk management frameworks.

Only after these checks can FX be sold to BDCs, and strictly within the weekly cap of $150,000 per operator. In addition, the circular stated that all licensed BDCs are required to submit returns to the CBN electronically, accurately and on time, in line with existing regulations.

The recent divergence between official and parallel rates – with the naira now trading 6–7 per cent weaker on the black market – points to building FX pressures and suggests that the official rate is slightly overvalued

The CBN also warned that BDCs must not hold unutilised foreign exchange positions, stressing that any unused funds purchased from the market must be sold back within 24 hours.

Furthermore, under the new policy, settlement rules were tightened, with the CBN mandating that all FX transactions by BDCs must be routed through settlement accounts held with licensed financial institutions.

Otedola’s projection

Interestingly, citing the Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s attainment of full operational capacity as a potential game-changer for Nigeria’s foreign exchange market, billionaire investor and Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, Femi Otedola, last Thursday, projected that the naira could appreciate to below N1,000 against the dollar before the end of the year.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Otedola described the refinery’s ramp-up as a historic turning point for Nigeria’s economic outlook, particularly in reducing the country’s long-standing dependence on imported petroleum products. “With domestic refining now firmly underway after decades of reliance on imports, pressure on the foreign exchange market should ease significantly,” Otedola wrote.

“I am optimistic that the naira will strengthen meaningfully, and trading below N1,000/$1 before year end is increasingly within reach.” Otedola’s optimism was anchored on the refinery’s capacity to supply up to 75 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) daily, alongside diesel and aviation fuel, volumes that could drastically cut Nigeria’s fuel import bill.

Elumelu’s assertion

In the same vein, speaking with State House correspondents after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, last Friday, Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, said that the CBN under Cardoso had brought predictability and stability to the economy, as businesses were no longer grappling with the difficulties that were once associated with access to dollars.

As he put it, “there was a time before if I got 10 calls on banking issues, seven of those calls were about how to access foreign exchange. Today, if you get 10 calls on banking issues, not even one is on FX. That market is totally sorted.”

Elumelu, who is also a member of the Presidential Economic Council, argued that the Tinubu administration had created an enabling environment for the CBN to implement reforms.

He said: “If you see what the Central Bank Governor and his team are doing, it’s quite encouraging; we’ve had some predictability and stability.

What’s important is to be able to predict, in an economy, the direction of things, so you can plan very well. Mr President also should be commended for creating that space for the governor to do what he and his team are doing.”

BMI Report

However, in its latest report titled, “Sub-Saharan Africa FX Roundup: 2026 will be a story of stability for some and strength for others,” BMI, a Fitch Solutions company stated that although the naira has strengthened in early 2026, underlying pressures suggest a gradual depreciation of the Nigerian currency over the course of the year.

BMI argued that the naira’s recent rally is unlikely to be sustained, saying that it expects the local currency to weaken moderately from current levels. “The Nigerian naira will weaken modestly through 2026, sliding from N1,354/USD on February 11 to N1,550/ USD by year-end.

Although the currency has gained 5.8 per cent on the official market in early 2026, building on last year’s 7.0 per cent appreciation, we view this strength as temporary,” the company said. It further stated in the report that as inflation eases from an average of 23.3 per cent in 2025 to a projected 14.5 per cent in 2026, domestic demand is likely to strengthen, increasing foreign exchange (FX) requirements.

“The recent divergence between official and parallel rates – with the naira now trading 6–7 per cent weaker on the black market – points to building FX pressures and suggests that the official rate is slightly overvalued,” it added.

However, predicting that any depreciation of the naira in 2026 would be modest compared to recent years, BMI cited Nigeria’s wide interest rate differential relative to other frontier markets and improved investor sentiment toward emerging markets as factors that could sustain portfolio inflows and support FX supply.

The company also said it expects major Sub-Saharan African (SSA) currencies to show greater stability in 2026 compared to previous years, supported by favourable global conditions.

Conclusion

Although analysts acknowledge that there are factors that could lead to the naira falling against the dollar, especially as the country’s elections scheduled for February next year draw closer, a lot of them hold the view that the CBN’s forex liberalisation measures will prove critical in maintaining exchange rate stability.