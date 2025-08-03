Naira Rain On Falcons As MTN Doles Out N150m To Team

It continued to rain Naira for the victorious Super Falcons of Nigeria after their 10th triumph at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations as one of the Nigeria Football Federation sponsors, MTN Nigeria rewarded the team with N150m.

The announcement was made at a celebratory breakfast reception hosted by the technology company in Lagos, in the presence of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) leadership and female executives across key sectors, alongside a host of MTN executives who came out to celebrate the champions and reaffirm the company’s commitment to football, inclusion and youth empowerment.

Delivering the opening remarks, MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, highlighted the Super Falcons’ win as an inspiration for Nigerian women.

“The Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is a championship that has been held 13 times and Nigeria has won 10 times. This is no small feat. It is a testament to how determined Nigerian women can be when they set out to achieve something,” she said.

“What you have achieved not only makes Nigeria proud, but it makes us, even we women, proud. Here at MTN, we believe, that one of our values is ‘Can Do’, can do with integrity. Your final match exemplifies that.”

As the official telecommunications partner of the NFF, MTN presented the 150 million naira reward to celebrate the team’s resilience and achievement. MTN director, Ifueko Okauru explained that 115 million naira would go to the players and 35 million to the technical team.