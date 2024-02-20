Naira plunges to N1,735/$1 on parallel market

Recent measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its bid to ensure exchange rate stability, seem not to be yielding the desired results yet as the naira yesterday fell to a record low against major currencies on both the official and parallel markets. Specifically, on the parallel market, the naira slumped to N1,735/$1 compared with N1,645 per dollar on Friday. The local currency also fell to an all-time low of N2,000/1£ at that segment of the forex market on Monday, compared with N1,930 per pound recorded on Saturday. Forex traders attributed the naira’s decline to surging demand for foreign exchange on the streets of major cities across the country Similarly, on the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window-the naira closed at N1,574.62/$1 compared with N1,537.96/$1 on Friday, data from FMDQ Exchange shows.

The naira has been trading at above N1,400 per dollar on the official market in the last two weeks following a revision of the methodology used to set the exchange rate by the market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange. The market regulator said its methodology for calculating closing rates on the currency was revised to include more data, adding that the levels on its computation had changed. Analysts note that in recent days the CBN has announced a slew of measures in its bid to stem the naira’s decline. Last Thursday, the apex bank barred international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the country from immediately remitting their entire forex proceeds to offshore parent companies. It also banned the payment of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) in cash by deposit money banks (DMBs) and directed that these allowances must now be processed through electronic channels, including debit or credit cards. Penultimate week, the regulator revised the guidelines on the operations of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). Under the new guidelines, the IMTOs are restricted to inbound transfers only and mandated to payout international transfers in naira.