Naira Plunges to N1,412/$1 on Parallel Market

The naira extended its slide on the parallel market on Thursday, falling to a new record low of N1,412 per dollar compared with N1,365 per dollar on Wednesday. Forex dealers attribute the naira’s slump in recent weeks to a steady rise in dollar demand since the start of the year as businesses and individuals scrambled for forex to import raw materials and pay for studies abroad, respectively. The naira also weakened against the dollar on the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window-on Thursday as it closed at N900.96 per dollar compared with N882.24/$1 on Wednesday, data from FMDQ Exchange shows.

New Telegraph reports that naira volatility in the forex markets has not abated despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement on January 8 that it had paid nearly $2 billion in outstanding foreign exchange forwards in the last three months as part of efforts to clear an estimated $7 billion back- log in forex forwards that have matured. On December 29, the Federal Government announced that it had received a $2.25 billion foreign exchange support facility from the African Import-Export Bank (Afrexim).

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who disclosed this, said that the amount was the first tranche of the $3.3 billion crude oil prepayment facility sponsored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). He noted that the loan was aimed at resolving the acute FX shortage that has negatively affected the economy.

In his address at the 2024 macroeconomic outlook launch hosted by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Lagos on Wednesday, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said that the naira is currently undervalued, adding that the apex bank will collaborate with the fiscal authorities to accelerate “genuine price discovery in the near term.”

He said that the apex bank expects stability in the forex market this year as it was receiving more foreign exchange inflows as a result of its collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL). Specifically, he said: “The expected stability in the foreign exchange market for 2024 can be at- tributed to the reduction in petroleum product imports and the recent implementation of a market-determined exchange rate policy by the CBN.

This reform is designed to streamline and unify multiple exchange rates, fostering transparency and reducing opportunities for arbitrage. The resulting consistent and stable exchange rate will not only boost investor confidence but also attract foreign investment, elevating Nigeria’s appeal to global investors.”