Naira Not Among Africa’s Best-Performing Currencies In July’

The naira is not among the best-performing currencies in Africa in July 2025, according to Forbes Currency Converter.

The data shows that the Tunisian dinar was the bestperforming currency on the continent followed by the Libyan dinar and Moroccan dirham.

The Ghana cedi was ranked as the 4th while from 5th to 10th positions were the Botswana pula, the Seychellois rupee, the Eritrean nakfa, the South African rand, the Lesotho loti and the Namibian dollar.

Currency traders, however, note that the Nigerian currency has been stable in recent months as it has generally traded at between N1, 500 and N1,600 per $1.

Analysts attribute the local currency’s stability to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) implementation of key measures of its ongoing foreign exchange reforms.

For instance, one of such measures was the Nigeria FX Code, launched by the apex bank on January 28, which was introduced in the wake of the take-off of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), unveiled by the regulator on December 2, last year.

Aimed at boosting transparency in the forex market, EFEMS saw the CBN pegging the minimum foreign exchange trade on the platform at $100,000 and directing authorised dealers to deploy the Bloomberg BMatch as the EFEMS for their trading activities in the forex market from December 2nd, 2024.

“The Bloomberg BMatch platform will enhance the integrity and operational efficiency of the FX market by providing transparent and automated matching of trades leading to market efficiency and greater price discovery,” the apex bank said.

Furthermore, the CBN introduced new guidelines restricting all transactions in the NFEM to only authorised dealers and prohibiting dealings with unlicensed intermediaries.

It also said that all market participants were expected to adhere to the highest code of ethics and professional conduct in the NFEM in line with the Nigerian FX Code that it launched on January 29.

In their recent report titled, “Nigeria: Mid-Year Outlook. Charting the sustainability path,” analysts at CardinalStone Research, stated: “The CBN’s monetary policy is beginning to transmit more effectively, as reflected in the decelerating growth of money supply, a development that supported inflation moderation during the period.

In addition, relative stability in the FX and energy markets further contributed to the easing of inflationary pressures. FX stability was underpinned by the CBN’s sustained interventions, increased foreign inflows, and a stronger external account position.