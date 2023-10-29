Naira Marley’s Sister Cries Out, Says Detaining My Brother To Appease Internet Mob Violation Of Human Right

The sister of Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, Shubomi Fashola, has broken her silence over the prolonged detention of her brother by the Lagos State Magistrate Court.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that a magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos, on October 4, 2023, remanded Naira Marley and popular socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, over allegations of bullying the late former Marlian Music’s signee, Mohbad.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command had sought a 30-day remand for Naira Marley and the others to complete their ongoing investigation.

Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun ruled that a 21-day remand would suffice.

However, Naira Marley’s sister has lamented the continuous detention of her brother, saying keeping him in “detention for nearly 30 days, with no charge, no evidence, no sufficient witness, is a violation of his human rights.”

She claimed that her brother was being detained to “appease” a social media mob.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: “Keeping someone who willingly travelled back to help in detention for nearly 30 days with no charge, no evidence, no sufficient witness is a violation of his human rights. Keeping him in custody to appease social media and the internet mob is crazy.

“If you have evidence against him for anything he’s been accused of, charge him! But if you don’t, release him. It shouldn’t take this long for the investigation to be done.

“We all want the truth! We all want justice. What is the delay? We’ve already lost one person; trying to lynch another is not going to bring about justice. I pray nobody experiences being accused of an atrocity you have no hand in. God is in control!”