Naira Marley’s Female Signee, Tori Keeche Opens Up On Mohbad’s Death

The female signee of Naira Marley, Tori Keeche has opened up on the death of Mohbad and how she overheard the team planning to kill him.

It would be recalled that Afrobeats singer, Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, at age 27 and the cause of his death remains unknown.

However, a series of his videos where he was being assaulted and maltreated by Marlians surfaced on the internet, causing speculations that his former record label boss, Naira Marley had a hand in his death.

Following the allegation, Keeche took to her Instagram story on Monday in a long post disclosing that a lot of people have been insulting her and accusing her of being part of the plans to kill Mohbad.

According to her, she left the record label when she heard Naira Marley and the team planning the execution of Mohbad on Sunday during his concert at Ikorodu, which has confirmed the allegations and speculations that Naira Marley had a hand in the late singer’s death.

READ ALSO:

Tori Keeche disclosed that she was threatened and maltreated by the Marlians because she didn’t want to be with them anymore after discovering a lot of evil going on.

She emphasized that she didn’t have anything to do with the death of Imole but only knew about the plan and tried to help him but the team kept threatening to kill her family.

Read her long post.