Naira Marley Warns Against Believing Fake News

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has taken to his social media page to warn against believing any news without verifying the truth.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the musician has been blacklisted by quite several Nigerians after his involvement in his former signee, Mohbad’s death.

The controversy relating to his involvement in Mohbad’s death has made the late singer’s life miserable over his decision to leave the record label.

However, since the demise of his ex-signee, many Nigerians have actively stopped listening to his music and have withdrawn their support.

In a new development, Naira Marley took to his Twitter account to share some verses from the Quran.

He said; “O believers, if an evildoer brings you any news, verify ‘it’ so you do not harm people unknowingly, becoming regretful for what you have done. Quran 49:6 (Al-hujurat)

Do not follow what you have no ‘sure’ knowledge of. Indeed, all will be called to account for ‘their’ hearing, sight, and intellect.

Quran 17:36”

See post below;

Some reactions to his post below

@OkoliStephenIz3 wrote: “Ahh Egbon Naira the new Imam in town. Nice one bro”

@bigwizarrdd said: “Serial killer don drop quote o, you wey your life and career don spoil”

@Rho__Nald asked: “So na Mohbad you dey call evildoer”

@Highstar_tee added: “Nobody dae regret for X bro! Carry your Quran verse to the front.

Nobody is accusing you of murder, but why did you and Eletu bully the poor boy, and why did your record label ask promoters not to give him shows? Simple.

You do finish, you dae use Quran cover-up. You dae craze?”