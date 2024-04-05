Naira Marley Throws Subtle Shade At Wunmi Amid DNA Saga

Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has set tongues wagging on social media as he vibes to a song insisting on the need for a DNA test to be carried out.

This came amidst the paternity allegations trailing Liam Aloba, the son of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, who passed away in September 2023.

In a recent video making the rounds on social media, the singer was seen vibing to a new song from an up-and-coming singer, Prince AK2 who is an affiliate to his record label.

The song which was said in Yoruba, says, “Who is the father of the child,” the chorus of the song titled ‘DNA is Needed’

The video has since sparked a wave of reactions from social media users who suggested that Naira Marley was subtly shading Wunmi, the wife of his late ex-signee.

Reactions as Naira Marley vibes to a song titled ‘DNA is Needed’

teeto__olayeni said: “Oga you are cancelled and irrelevant. Mtchewwwwwww.”

remiasher opined: “Can u imagine? It’s the audacity coming from this guy. Naira should be the last person contributing to this issue but na wunmi fault too… All those supporting Naira’s career after all the footage showed your kids will be bullied all their lives in everything they do,

“they would get to the same breaking point mohbad got to that led to him being depressed, vulnerable and suicidal and if Naira contributed to mohs death it will be your own portion cause I’m surprised people still support this guy.”

_.chinnel opined: “Wunmi and Mohbad’s family brought this upon themselves, if they had respected the late artist’s memory, kept their issue off the media and was more focused on getting justice for him, this failed record label wouldn’t have the guts to release a diss track..”

mheenarh__ penned: “Na the family bring the case to this level. All family! issues have now been brought to the public. Everybody come dey do anyhow untop the case.”

