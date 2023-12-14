Naira Marley Threatens To Sue Iyabo Ojo N500m For Damages

Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has slammed the sum of N500 million lawsuit on Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo as he demands a public apology from her.

In a letter addressed to Iyabo Ojo, through his attorney, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) & Co., Naira Marley accused the actress’s Instagram account of being the source of malicious and inaccurate content.

New Telegraph recalls that Naira Marley was arrested as a prime suspect for the sudden demise of his ex-signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. However, he was later released on bail with the sum of 20 million naira.

However, in a new development, Naira Marley has filed a lawsuit against Iyabo Ojo, claiming that the actress had accused him of having spiritual and physical dealings with the late singer, Mohbad, in an Instagram post that was posted in September 2023, the month the singer died.

Naira Marley's attorney further asserted that the actress had accused his client of mentally torturing Mohbad. His lawyer requested that, within seven days of receiving the letter, the actress should post an apology on her official Instagram account and in a national daily. Naira Marley's attorney further asserted that if Iyabo Ojo failed to comply, they threatened to file a lawsuit and seek N500 million in damages from the actress.