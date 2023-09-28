Naira Marley Shares Conversation With Mohbad Over Suicide Attempt

A video recording between Naira Marley and the late singer, Mohbad threatening to kill himself has surfaced online.

Naira Marley released the recording on Thursday following the interview he had with notable human rights activist, Reno Omokri where he alleged that Mohbad once tried to commit suicide.

In a bid to clear his name, Naira Marley released the recording of his conversation with his late ex-signee, Mohbad after he threatened to commit suicide.

In the released video, the late 27-year-old singer was seen apologizing for making a threatening statement.

Naira Marley could be heard confronting the singer for publicly accusing him of being after his life while recounting how Mohbad threatened to commit suicide an hour earlier.

Naira Marley said, “So, you don’t feel like killing yourself again? This was just an hour ago when you locked yourself up in the room. I’ve told you to be free and say whatever you want to say.”

Mohbad, on the other hand, apologized while stating that stress caused him to make such an utterance.

Watch the video below :