Naira Marley, Sam Larry Sue Magistrate, Police N40m For Damages

The Chief Executive Official (CEO) of Marlian Music, Naira Marley and his close associate, Sam Larry, have sued the Police and Magistrate over the alleged connection to the death of Afrobeat star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The duo launched a basic rights complaint to challenge their continuing incarceration in connection with the sudden demise of Mohbad.

New Telegraph reports that Naira Marley and Sam Larry sued the police and Lagos magistrate, Olarunbosun Adeola, who ordered their remand in police custody for 21 days, joining them as defendants in the complaint filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The defendant has however been sued a sum of N20 million for damages by Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

READ ALSO:

In their action, they want the court to declare that their continuous incarceration “at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State, since October 4, 2023” constitutes a violation of their rights.

They are looking for “an order of the court releasing the applicants forthwith.”

In the affidavits attached to their suits, deponents said,

“Their travails started between October 3 and 4, 2023 when they were arrested by the police on the alleged connection of the applicants with the death of one Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad

On the 4th day of October 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order in the Magistrates’ Court, held at Yaba to remand them for 30 days

Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun granted the police application to remand them for only 21 days in the custody of the police

The 21-day remand order granted by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun has since lapsed on October 26, 2023, and the order has not been renewed”.