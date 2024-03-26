Naira Marley, Sam Larry Open Up To Me About Mohbad’s Death- Imam

Nigerian Muslim cleric, Imam, has revealed that Naira Marley and Sam Larry have opened up to him about Mohbad’s death.

New Telegraph reports that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were in the news after a video of them saying “Amen” to a prayer composed for the murderers of Mohbad went viral.

In the video, it could be seen as the Imam who sat beside Naira Marley and Sam Larry prayed for the assassins of Mohbad, a former signee of the Marlian record company.

READ ALSO:

However, during the prayer session, Naira and Sam Larry, who had claimed innocence in their role in his death, were seen sitting silently while the Imam prayed for the late singer’s killers.

When the Imam realized this, he made Sam Larry and Naira Marley say “Amen” to his prayers.

The Imam revealed that they confirmed to him during a gathering that they were innocent of the charges brought against them.

According to him, Naira Marley and Sam Larry urged the preacher to pray for Mohbad’s murders during their recent meeting.

He said; “In all we do let’s have the fear of God. I liked Mohbad because he was a glorious child like us. Sam Larry and Naira Marley confessed and told me they had nothing to do with Mohbad’s death.

“They asked me to say a prayer for the person who killed Mohbad”.