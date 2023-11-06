Naira Marley, Sam Larry Finally Regains Freedom After Spending Weeks In Detention

Popular Afrobeats singer and Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley and his close associate, Sam Larry have been reportedly granted bail after spending weeks in detention over their suspected involvement in the death of Mohbad.

New Telegraph reports that the duo are required to provide three sureties and a sum of N20 million naira as part of their bail conditions.

The court ordered them to turn in their foreign passports and be present every week at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as an additional part of their bail requirements.

Meanwhile, the magistrate in charge of the case has issued a stern warning, saying any attempt to get in touch with her would be noted and might even be revealed during public court sessions.

Olatunbosun said, “As part of the bail conditions, the defendants are to surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“Any attempts to contact me directly would be recorded and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings,”.

It would be recalled that Naira Marley and Sam Larry had been arrested upon their return to the country after they were linked to the death of late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, Mohbad.