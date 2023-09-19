Naira Marley, Sam Larry Drug, Rape Women – Insider Spills

Following the death and justice for Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, an insider identified with the handle 4G XBox on social media has made a shocking revelation about Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

According to the insider, Naira Marley uses drugs on women to have sex with them against their will.

He claimed that Naira Marley and Sam Larry after sleeping with these ladies, threatened to kill them if they expose them online.

He mentioned a time when Naira Marley and his group beat up a woman and her friend while they were unconscious he threatened to kill them if they exposed him online.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Naira Marley matter long gan. Na this Mohbad case go open all other uncountable cases he got. Girls wey una dey use to bring their friends. Then Ena go put MD Rock inside the Hennessy bottle with some mixtures! Naira go dey shot every girl in the room, them werey go dey happy”.

“Bimbola case wey Dem Sophia bring wey Naira forcefully gang bang her and her friend unconsciously.

The next morning that girl was threatened by Naira and Sammy say if Naira cast online dey would delete her and her friend! They later have to use an extra 2 days there to act saint”.