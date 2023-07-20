Naira Marley Reveals How His Dad Never Allow Him Speak English

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Naira Marley has revealed how his father who raised him in London never allow him to speak the English language, saying he has a strong emphasis on preserving his Yoruba cultural heritage and language.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Naira Marley said his father was so adamant about him speaking Yoruba, ensuring that he stayed connected to his roots and native tongue.

However, the result of his father’s strict upbringing especially when it comes to their native tongue, is evident in Marley’s fluent Yoruba-speaking abilities, which he skillfully incorporates into his music.

Naira Marley released a song called “Aye,” in year 2020 which was entirely in Yoruba, showcasing his commitment to promoting his cultural identity through his artistic expression.

He was born to a Nigerian father and a British mother in Peckham, London. Marley’s passion for music emerged at a young age, in which in 2019, he made his debut with the single “Marlians.”

Naira Marley’s musical style has received praise for its infectious melodies throughout social media, and also his talent and impact have been recognized with various accolades, such as the prestigious Headies Award for Best New Act in 2019.

“My dad has never allowed us to speak English” – Naira Marley pic.twitter.com/TqaM7wxJAE — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) July 19, 2023