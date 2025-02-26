Naira Marley Reacts As Court Cleared Him Of Mohbad’s Death

Share

Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, Naira Marley has taken to his social media to react after the court cleared him and his friend, Sam Larry of Mohbad’s death.

New Telegraph recalls that since the tragic demise of Ilerioluwa Aloba better known as Mohbad, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, many netizens have accused his record label boss, Naira Marley of having a hand in his death following numerous videos of him assaulting the late singer.

Following this, Naira Marley and his close associate, Sam Larry alongside his Mohbad’s childhood friend, Primeboy, were detained for days in policed custody and also labelled a prime suspect for the death of the late singer.

However, in a new development, on Tuesday, 25, 2025, a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, cleared singer, Naira Marley, Sammy Larry, and Prime Boy of involvement in Mohbad’s death.

According to the Lagos Magistrate Court’s ruling on February 25, 2025, allegations against Naira Marley, Sammy Larry, and Prime Boy have been dismissed.

Also, the DPP stated that prosecution would be filed against the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, and Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sodiq.

After the court cleared him, Naira Marley took to his Twitter page to share a quote from the Quran which reads; “And whoever puts all his trust in Allah, he will be enough for him. (65:3).”

