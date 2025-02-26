Naira Marley Pens Emotional Note After Acquitted Of Mohbad’s Demise

Share

Nigeria singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has taken to his social media page to pen an emotional note via his social media page after the court acquitted him of Mohbad’s demise.

New Telegraph recalls that since the tragic demise of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, many netizens have accused his record label boss, Naira Marley of having a hand in his death following numerous videos of him assaulting the late singer.

However, on Tuesday, 25, 2025, a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, cleared Naira Marley, Sammy Larry, and Prime Boy of involvement in Mohbad’s death. Following this, Naira Marley, took to his Instagram page to speak on the injustice and betrayal he had faced despite treating Mohbad like a brother. He noted that regardless of all he had done for the musician, he had left his name in the shadows before leaving the earth. He penned; “I never thought silence could be so loud. I never thought someone I called my brother, someone I protected, would leave this world with my name in his shadow. I have carried this weight, this pain, this shame that was never mine to bear. “We, as Marlians, were not perfect. We had to grow, we had to adapt.

“Mistakes were made, but they were business wars. I made peace with Mohbad. We understood each other beyond the noise, beyond the misunderstandings. And you know this. “Yet when he took his last breath in you all arms, you looked at the world and pointed at me. You let them tear me apart. You let them call me a killer while you sat there, knowing the truth. Now you tell the story. “I welcomed you all into my home. I gave you my trust. And yet, my brother is gone, still not buried, and that is your fault. Telling the truth from the beginning would have given him the rest he deserves. Regardless I will always be there for him. “You never thought I would survive. You never thought I would walk through the fire and face my people, maybe you hoped I would stay a fugitive. You thought I would run. Instead, I stood before the justice system, spent time in jail, and faced everything head-on while you changed the story, again and again. “But God sees all. The truth does not shake. The lies will fade, and time will reveal everything. “I have been broken, but I am not destroyed. And when the truth finally speaks, I pray your heart is strong enough to bear it.

– Naira Marley” See post below;

