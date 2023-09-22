Naira Marley Owes MohBad ₦300m As Royalties – Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has alleged that the CEO of Marlin Music, Naira Marley owes the late singer, MohBad, approximately ₦300 million.

Taking to her X page, Kemi claimed she had conducted her research and that the late 27-year-old singer was worth around $690k.

She also claimed that Ilerioluea Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, wrote 97% of all the songs in Marlian music.

Kemi Olunloyo wrote; “MOHBAD’S MUSIC ESTATE: After my research monitoring streams and the Imolenization CAC search, I discovered that MohBad as of today is worth N700M roughly around $690,000.”

READ ALSO:

“Naira Marley owes him N300M in song royalties On my X Spaces I mentioned the top 3 songwriters in Nigeria as Tiwa, Teni and the third person is actually MohBad.

“Mohbad wrote almost 97% of all the songs at Marlian Music.”

“Songwriters get royalties and I mentioned @SOCANFoundation as an example when I was a Canadian Grammy Judge @TheJUNOAwards.”

“MohBad complained that Naira Marley was holding his royalties and streaming revenues as well as downloads. They pretty much had a BAD BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP.”

“Artist developers are needed in Nigeria. Remove the drugs and cultism and the industry will be super global.”

“As you can see Davido came to represent the brotherhood despite the fact that I warned him not to step in Nigeria.”

“Only the intelligent can understand that part. Nobody speaks against the brotherhood. Most music industry label bosses and the ones at the top have largely been silent.”

“They are all affiliated with the same cult. They can’t speak against Naira Marley.”

“My suggestion as MohBad’s estate hits one Billion Naira in days to come is a court-appointed probate lawyer to take over his music assets assuming Naira Marley releases the funds. It will be a bitter court fight.”

“He should have taken this to court a long time but people like Zlatan and Bella Shmurda told him to “hang in there.”

“These devil-sent frenemies could have helped him. It’s like a woman being beaten by her husband and relatives tell her to stay in the bad relationship.”

“The toxicity will finally kill you. Drugs abuse, hypertension, alcohol, etc developed.”

“All his major hits are in Marlian music plus all the songs he wrote for Zino and Naira all added to that N300M.”

See the full statement below: