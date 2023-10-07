Naira Marley Issued Production Warrant Over Credit Card Fraud

Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has issued a production warrant against the Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley over an 11-count charge of conspiracy and credit card fraud.

This is coming amid the investigation into the sudden demise of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad in which Naira Marley is one of the prime suspects.

A production warrant is a temporary legal order instructing the accused person or defendant to appear in court and respond to charges.

It would be recalled that on May 20, 2019, Naira Marley who was accused of a credit card fraud warrant was brought before the Federal High Court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) where he entered a plea of not guilty.

The court subsequently granted him bail, setting it at two million naira and requiring two sureties to post a similar amount as surety.

However, following the case of Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley, however, is also currently facing prosecution by the EFCC on an 11-count charge related to conspiracy and credit card fraud.

According to the statement recently released by the anti-graft agency via its X platform, the singer was invited to continue his sitting but was absent as a result of being a suspect in the death of his ex-signee, Mohbad.

The statement reads; “Internet Fraud: Court Issues Production Warrant against Naira Marley Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, October 5, 2023, issued a production warrant against Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley.

Naira Marley is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

At the resumed sitting on Friday, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo, SAN informed the court that the defendant was unavoidably absent from court owing to his being detained by the Police for interrogation in respect of the murder of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Ojo, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment of the trial.

Responding, prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, however, prayed the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

Justice Oweibo granted the prayers of the prosecution counsel and issued a production warrant against the defendant.

The judge further adjourned the matter till October 30, 2023, for continuation of trial.”