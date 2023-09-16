Naira Marley Finally Breaks Silence On Mohbad’s Death

Popular Nigerian Singer and CEO of Marlian Music label, Naira Marley has finally taken to his page to mourn the death of Irelioluwa Adedeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad three days after the tragic death of the 29-year-old singer.

Speaking on the development, Naira Marley issued an official statement and series of questions about the young star’s death.

It would be recalled that Mogbad died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27 years. Following his death, a series of speculations and allegations began to emerge and Naira Marley has been trending on social media due to a lot of people dragging him over the death of the singer Also, a few hours after the death of Mohbad, Naira Marley and some of his crew took to their Instagram story to share a broken heart emoji to express their sorrow over the death of Mohbad. READ ALSO: Mohbad’s Death: Sam Larry Finally Breaks Silence, Says ‘I’ve No Hands In It’.

Mohbad’s Death: Incredible Noble Attacked After Calling Out Sam Larry.

Mohbad: Artistes’ Exit Shouldn’t Be Death Sentence, Seyi Law Advises Record Labels. However, amid the dragging from netizens, Naira Marley has taken to his Instagram page to post about the death of Mohbad and write an official statement on Mohbad’s demise. According to Naira Marley, his death has shattered him and he doesn’t know where to start writing, he also added by asking numerous questions from Nigerians about his ex-signee’s death.