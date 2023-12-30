Naira Marley Drops Two New Songs Amid MohBad’s Case

Nigerian musician and Marlian record boss, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley on Friday dropped two new songs entitled “Wahala” and “OMO” amid unresolved controversies surrounding the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, in a controversial circumstance, and the cause of his tragic demise still remains unclear.

However, amid the call for justice for Mohbad and the police investigation, Naira Marley released new tracks making it his first official public engagement since MohBad’s death.

Following Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley has been the subject of public outrage and also there have been allegations that the late singer was assaulted by Naira Marley and his crew, which resulted in many accusing him of having a hand in the singer’s sudden demise.

However, the Marlian record boss took to his social media page to debunk allegations of having a hand in Mohbad’s death.

Meanwhile, Naira Marley was later detained in police custody alongside his close associate, Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry.

The duo were later granted bail on the 29th of November, 2023 with the sum of N20 million with three sureties.

A few days later, Naira Marley, slammed Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo with a sum of N500 million and a public apology for the alleged dissemination of false and defamatory information about him on her Instagram account.

Taking to his Instagram page in a post, Naira had also threatened to sue the actress if she failed to meet his demand.

In the letter sent to Iyabo through his lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, had accused the actress of making an Instagram post in September 2023, accusing him of engaging in spiritual and physical dealings with Mohbad.

According to him, the actress accused him of causing mental harm to Mohbad.