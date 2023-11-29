Naira Marley Distributes Bags Of Rice, Others To Special Kids

Marlian Music boss, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, was spotted at an undisclosed location, presenting rice, drinks, and various gifts to special kids shortly after his release from police custody.

New Telegraph reports that Naira Marley’s first public post-release appearance was accompanied by his close associate, Sam Larry, on the street sharing gift.

It would be recalled that the duo were taken into custody by the Nigerian Police Force in the past weeks over their alleged involvement in the death of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

Following a series of investigations while they were in police custody, the police claimed that there was no evidence linking Naira Marley and Sam Larry to Mohbad’s death, thereby granting them both bail after a few days.

After the duo regained freedom, Naira Marley was seen accompanied by security details as he presented gifts to special kids at an unidentified location in Nigeria.

The video featuring the singer has attracted attention, with many people taking to the comment section to react.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Check out some of the reactions below:

sul dave official: “‎Werey I no go forgive you.”

Jimbaa: “‎Apayan oloshi he want make we forgive him? Impossible until you wake my Imole.”

God First: “‎Don’t let someone kill you.”

THE STAR IMOLE: “‎Just trying to clean their name.”

@victor: “‎He wants to remove his curse Nigeria with foods.”

Teekaysfx: “‎They play with people’s minds for them to forget.”

RAMZIATH: “‎Naira Marley I love you so much, bro.”

Click link To Watch Video