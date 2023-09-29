Naira Marley Denies Signing DJ Splash To Marlian Records

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley on Thursday outrightly denied claims of DJ Splash being signed to his record label, Marlian Music.

New Telegraph recalls that Naira Marley has been facing backlashes and allegations from Nigerians since the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

Many concerned fans have raised alarm after Mohbad’s death, alleging that DJ Splash who is a former signee of Marlian Music ran mad after taking substances given to him by the Marlian team.

READ ALSO:

In reaction to the claim, Naira Marley describes the allegations as “lies”, saying the DJ was not at his house when he started battling mental challenges.

It was gathered that DJ Splash’s mother in a viral audio alleged that Naira Marley had invited her son to live with him and promised to cover his educational expenses.

She added that Marley eventually failed DJ Splash and alleged that since leaving his house, her son has been “mentally unstable”.

Speaking in an interview with Reno Omokiri, Naira Marley debunked the claims, noting that DJ Splash was never his official DJ or signed to his music label.

He said, “DJ Splash was never signed to Marlian Music; I know him as a DJ, but he has never deejayed with me at shows or anything, it is not like he is my DJ. They just gave him the title because I have a picture with him,” he said.

“When whatever happened to him, he was not at my house, and I do not understand where all this is coming from.

“DJ Splash, DJ whatever, I do not understand where it is coming from, that is all lies, they are just bringing out people from nowhere to tell lies.”